From Halloween toy to new wonder shoe

It is one of the most famous stories in the history of the Olympic Games. In 1960, Ethiopian Abebe Bikila won the marathon in Rome running barefoot. Today, such a thing is completely unthinkable. The search for the right shoe is a scientific tinkering. When carbon soles appeared a few years ago, the top times in the endurance sector suddenly became even faster. Nike, Adidas and the like are trying to outdo each other.