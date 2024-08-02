Sister Act in Kufstein
Heavenly assistance for the “Krone” family
Perfect day for "Krone" winners and their companions. They redeemed their prize from this year's Mother's Day campaign at Kufstein Fortress: a visit behind the scenes of "Sister Act" . . .
Full house and stable weather, cultural heart, what more could you want? The ten "Krone" winners brought good humor and sunshine with them on Saturday evening. Okay, admittedly, they didn't need the evening heat on this festive day, but nothing stood in the way of an unforgettable experience. The ten winners and their companions had their children's selfies to thank for this event. Yes, you read correctly, selfies and not drawings.
This year, the "Krone" broke new ground. In spring, we once again called for a Mother's Day campaign. Based on the title of the play, we asked children and young people up to the age of 14 to take a self-portrait in front of their local church or a Tyrolean convent.
No sooner said than done. And so, at the beginning of May, countless photos arrived at our editorial office - the best ones, selected by a jury of experts, were able to enjoy a look behind the scenes.
Musical boss accompanied winners into the inner workings
One hour before the start of production. Despite the constant stress, musical summer boss Josef Resch did not miss the opportunity to accompany the "Krone" family into the inner workings of the production. The cultural manager revealed interesting details (stage 27 meters long, 2200 seats) and made it possible to take souvenir photos with the stars of the event in the catacombs. Of course, everyone made good use of this opportunity.
The highlight: a visit to the impressive stage - in front of an almost full audience, minutes before the start. "Thank you for this experience," said the enthusiastic Krone readers. And were busy snapping pictures with their smartphones. It may be possible to enjoy this event in this form again next year: with the Mother's Day 2025 campaign and the well-known musical "West Side Story".
You can already find all the information on the internet at www.musicalsommer.tirol
Christian Biendl, Kronen Zeitung
