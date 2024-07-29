Olympia
Material damage! Bildstein/Hussl drop back
Benjamin Bildstein/David Hussl were unable to maintain their place at the top of the 49er class on the second day of the Olympic sailing competitions off Marseille. The Austrian duo only managed 11th, 13th and - after a material damage to the sail - 18th place on Monday, dropping from fifth to eleventh overall after six races with 41 points.
"We had a much harder time today - as you can see from the results. Overall, the starts cost us a good day today. Nevertheless, a lot is still possible," said Hussl. Bildstein explained: "We hope that we can now repair our broken sail so that we don't have any performance disadvantages for the next few days. Replacing the sail is not really an option for us because this sail simply fits perfectly."
After six of twelve races, New Zealanders Isaac Mchardie/William Mckenzie are in the lead with 14 points ahead of Ireland's Robert Dickson/Sean Waddilove (19). In third place are the Spaniards Diego Botin le Chever/Paul Trittel (28).
Abicht 14th after the first two races.
The women in the iQFoil class were also able to complete their first races this time. Lorena Abicht is in 14th place overall here. The 30-year-old was rated tenth once and 18th once, with 28 points Abicht was in the midfield of the 24 participants.
In the lead is Great Britain's Emma Wilson (3), who won bronze at the Summer Games in Tokyo three years ago. "I'm happy with the good start, fully in the mix and looking forward to tomorrow," said Abicht.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.