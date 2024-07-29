Vorteilswelt
Olympia

Material damage! Bildstein/Hussl drop back

Nachrichten
29.07.2024 18:31

Benjamin Bildstein/David Hussl were unable to maintain their place at the top of the 49er class on the second day of the Olympic sailing competitions off Marseille. The Austrian duo only managed 11th, 13th and - after a material damage to the sail - 18th place on Monday, dropping from fifth to eleventh overall after six races with 41 points.

comment0 Kommentare

"We had a much harder time today - as you can see from the results. Overall, the starts cost us a good day today. Nevertheless, a lot is still possible," said Hussl. Bildstein explained: "We hope that we can now repair our broken sail so that we don't have any performance disadvantages for the next few days. Replacing the sail is not really an option for us because this sail simply fits perfectly."

After six of twelve races, New Zealanders Isaac Mchardie/William Mckenzie are in the lead with 14 points ahead of Ireland's Robert Dickson/Sean Waddilove (19). In third place are the Spaniards Diego Botin le Chever/Paul Trittel (28).

Abicht 14th after the first two races.
The women in the iQFoil class were also able to complete their first races this time. Lorena Abicht is in 14th place overall here. The 30-year-old was rated tenth once and 18th once, with 28 points Abicht was in the midfield of the 24 participants.

Lorena Abicht (Bild: AP/Carolyn Kaster)
Lorena Abicht
(Bild: AP/Carolyn Kaster)

In the lead is Great Britain's Emma Wilson (3), who won bronze at the Summer Games in Tokyo three years ago. "I'm happy with the good start, fully in the mix and looking forward to tomorrow," said Abicht.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

