They have a heart for the Hispanic Röckl

This is precisely why the Jakobi-Kirtag takes place every year on the last weekend in July in the Puch district - today, July 28. It starts at 8.30 a.m. with the church service and the Jakobi procession, followed by fun in the marquee. Then there's the highlight of the day: at 4 p.m., the marksmen's dance takes place at the St. Jakob soccer pitch before the Kirtag ends in the marquee.