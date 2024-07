Georgia’s European Championship hero Mikautadze moves to Lyon

Shared top scorer at the European Championships

Mikautadze was born in the Gerland district of Lyon and wore the OL jersey until the age of 15. At Euro 2024, Mikautadze shared the title of top scorer with Jamal Musiala (Germany), Harry Kane (England), Dani Olmo (Spain), Ivan Schranz (Slovakia) and Cody Gakpo (Netherlands). All six players had scored three goals each at the tournament.