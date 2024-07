Wild camping in Europe: where you’re allowed, where you’re fined

Vacations in motorhomes, tents, caravans and the like have been gaining more and more fans in recent years: "Camping is becoming increasingly popular," says Tomas Mehlmauer, President of the Austrian Camping Club (ÖCC). When it comes to new registrations, motorhomes and camper vans are at the forefront. No surprise: they are also easier to trade than a caravan or a vehicle combination with a length of nine or ten meters or more.