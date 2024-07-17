Was previously on the run
Last member of the fast food gangsters in court
A professional gang of burglars targeted local fast food outlets, particularly those in the McDonalds chain, in 2022. Almost all members are already behind bars, one was still on the run - until now. Today, on Wednesday, July 17, he too is facing the long arm of the law.
Crime of commercial aggravated theft by burglary as part of a criminal organization - that's what the judiciary calls what this gang of Kosovars also committed in Upper Austria in the autumn of 2022.
48,000 euros charged
Specifically, on September 15 and October 9, eight professional thieves first attempted to steal a safe containing around 25,000 euros from the McDonalds branch in Haag am Hausruck. On their second attempt, they finally managed to open the safe with an angle grinder and stole around 23,000 euros in cash.
Highly professional approach
No effort was spared: despite a residence ban, vehicles were rented with forged documents, lookouts were assigned and GPS finders were used to track down police patrols. Regardless of the losses, the damage to the other affected branches usually exceeded the loot many times over.
Seven members of the Kosovan professional gang were already convicted in March 2023, only one was still a fugitive at the time. Today, he has to answer to the Wels Regional Court for the above-mentioned crime. The sentence ranges from six months to five years, and the accused has not yet confessed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.