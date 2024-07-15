At the Red Bull Ring
Mission MotoGP! Bike ace fulfills a dream
Racing at the limit with the KTM RC16 at the Red Bull Ring! Trick biker Fabio Wibmer took on the challenge in Spielberg - with prominent riding instructors. Video and pictures here!
Fabio Wibmer knows his way around two wheels! Whether through the steep and narrow streets of a Chilean city or in a backflip over the Streif - the East Tyrolean natural talent cracks every challenging slope on his bike, uses everything that crosses his path and incorporates tricks where others have long since hit the brakes. Over 7.8 million people follow the two-wheeled virtuoso on YouTube alone.
Constantly on the lookout for new challenges, Fabio took on the challenge of mastering a race bike in the premier motorcycle class on a race track at the Red Bull Ring in a short space of time and with the right preparation - fulfilling a long-cherished dream.
He received prominent support on his "MotoGP mission": from five-time GP winner Gustl Auinger and three-time motorcycle world champion and KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa.
"I have ten years of experience in motocross, but this is a whole different ball game," said Fabio, overwhelmed by his ride on the 280 hp KTM RC16: "Very few people get the chance to ride a bike like this. The most fascinating thing is how you can lean into the corners, what lean angles are possible. An absolute dream has come true!"
