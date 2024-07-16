Three winning classes
Pupils inspire at the Wood Olympics in Tyrol
Around 300 pupils from Tyrol's secondary schools learned all about wood shortly before the end of the school year. In cooperation with the Absam vocational school, proHolz Tirol once again organized the Wood Olympics this year. The young people were able to put their craftsmanship to the test at 18 stations.
These ranged from sawing and planing to quizzes and quiz stations. They were also able to witness demonstrations of the latest technologies used in timber construction. Using a CNC machine and a laser, the pupils were shown how precisely the natural raw material is processed.
"We think it's really cool to work with wood and hold a finished product in our hands at the end. We also learned a lot of new things. For example, we didn't even know that wood is also in toothpaste," said Finja and Michaela from Rattenberg secondary school enthusiastically.
The industry is pleased to promote interest and enthusiasm for skilled trades through such events.
Manfred Saurer
600 euros in prize money for the three winning classes
Finally, the three winning classes were chosen. They received prize money of 300, 200 and 100 euros respectively, which was sponsored by Hypo Tirol Bank.
"The Wood Olympics 2024 was a complete success. The industry is pleased to promote interest and enthusiasm for skilled trades through such events and to give young people valuable insights into possible career paths. Professions in our industry are professions with a future," summarized Manfred Saurer, Chairman of the Board of proHolz Tirol.
