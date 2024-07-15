Summer at the Posthof: “I feel everything for you”

The line-up on the FrischLuft stage at the Posthof in Linz has plenty to discover, such as the indie pop band Jeremias from Hanover. Their tour is called "Ich fühl' alles für dich mit" (I feel everything for you) and the boys will be stopping off in Linz on Tuesday, August 6. They wrap strong romantic lyrics in an urban sound - their performances are always in great demand.