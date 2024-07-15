For the 40th birthday
Summer at the Posthof: “I feel everything for you”
At the height of summer, the Posthof in Linz gets a breath of fresh air: The open-air series brings young indie pop with hit potential and hard-boiled rock bands with cult status to Linz. On August 31, it will be "Happy Birthday, Posthof!" The cultural institution is 40 years old and invites you to join in the celebrations!
The line-up on the FrischLuft stage at the Posthof in Linz has plenty to discover, such as the indie pop band Jeremias from Hanover. Their tour is called "Ich fühl' alles für dich mit" (I feel everything for you) and the boys will be stopping off in Linz on Tuesday, August 6. They wrap strong romantic lyrics in an urban sound - their performances are always in great demand.
Retro, rock and swing
The dream of rock'n'roll lives on with Wolfmother. With uncompromising songs between blues and hard rock - Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin spring to mind - the Australians made a significant contribution to the great retro wave in rock music 20 years ago. On their current European tour, they will be stopping off in Linz on Friday, August 9, to show that they can transport the spirit of the seventies into the present day.
Then it continues with devilish swing. Nobody stands still when the band Flogging Molly whip up one of their notorious live shows, and the US-Irish band also inspire a wider audience with their energetic performances. Their performance at the Posthof on August 23 is already sold out, but must be mentioned!
The big party
The Posthof celebrates its 40th birthday on Saturday, August 31, with Kettcar, one of the most important voices in German indie rock and guitar pop. The Hamburg band will be bringing their brand new album "Gute Laune ungerecht verteilt" to the Danube as a gift. And Tomte man Thees Uhlmann will be contributing a rich selection of his solo songs. Of course, it's time to party at the Posthof!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
