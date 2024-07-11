In public
Slovenia wants to ban fascist symbols
National Socialist and fascist symbols and gestures are to be banned in public in Slovenia. A draft law to this effect was submitted on Thursday.
"Attempts to glorify violent and criminal ideologies must be nipped in the bud. The draft law aims to create a safer and more tolerant society and uphold democratic values," said Martin Premk from the ruling Freedom Movement (GS) party.
At present, it is not explicitly forbidden in Slovenia to use National Socialist or fascist symbols, gestures or slogans in public places. In future, glorifying, advocating and spreading these ideologies will be punishable by law, with fines ranging from 1000 to 2500 euros. The ban also includes collaborators in the Second World War such as Slovenian Domobranzen (Home Guard) and the Croatian Ustasha.
The draft law aims to create a safer and more tolerant society and uphold democratic values.
Abgeordneter Martin Premk
The ban on the three coalition parties was prompted by recent incidents that may have a neo-Nazi background. For example, neo-Nazis held a rally in Ljubljana in June, attacked participants in a Pride parade and threatened migrants.
"Certain politicians openly sympathize"
"We see what is happening in Slovenia and in Europe. Certain politicians already openly sympathize with it. Studies also show that young people are inclined towards these ideologies (...)", said Damijan Zrim from the co-governing Social Democrats (SD). The Slovenian left is also campaigning for serious cases to be regulated in the criminal code.
Law in Austria
Austria has had a prohibition law since the end of the Second World War; it was last tightened at the beginning of 2024. Since then, for example, all trivialization of National Socialism has been punishable.
