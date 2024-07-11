Hotly coveted!
“Top target”: Coach hammer around Jürgen Klopp?
That would be a huge surprise! After nine years at Liverpool FC, Jürgen Klopp ended his Premier League chapter in the summer to take a break. Now, however, numerous reports are causing quite a stir. Will the 57-year-old soon be sitting on the USA's coaching bench?
Gregg Berhalter was dismissed as coach of the US national soccer team after the early elimination at the Copa America on home soil. Two years before the home World Cup, the US team had disappointed and was eliminated before the knockout round at the beginning of July after two defeats in three games in the group stage.
According to the British daily newspaper "The Independent", Jürgen Klopp is now regarded as the USA's absolute "top target". There is even talk that the US association has already made contact with Klopp. CBS Sports also described Klopp as "the ideal solution. US Soccer wouldn't be doing their due diligence if they didn't call him and see if there was a chance."
"I think I could convince him"
And goalkeeping legend Tim Howard goes out on a limb and says: "I think I could convince him to take the job as national team coach."
If he were in charge of US soccer, he would "fly to Spain and pay Jürgen Klopp a visit". Kloppo is currently enjoying the summer at his luxury villa in Mallorca.
March also a topic
In any case, a commitment to the USA would come out of nowhere. In the recent past, Klopp had repeatedly emphasized that he wanted to take a break.
In addition to Klopp, the sports portal "The Sporting News" also brings ex-Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch, who is currently in charge of the Canadian national team, into play.
