Resolute helper kicked in kitchen window

Resident sent out

But not before the resident (58) was safe: "The woman woke up at some point and came into the kitchen." How did the lady react to the fact that her kitchen was not only on fire, but that a stranger rescuer was already taming the flames? "She was definitely in shock, I sent her out straight away. I didn't really notice how she reacted, I was focused on the fire," says the courageous man from Steyr.