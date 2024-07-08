To put out the fire
Resolute helper kicked in kitchen window
The selfless efforts of a businessman (30) early Sunday morning may have saved the life of a Steyr woman (58). The man saw a kitchen fire from the street. Because nobody opened the door, he gained access himself through a window, extinguished the flames and saved the sleeping occupant.
"Nobody responded to knocking and ringing, so we got a ladder out of the car and broke the window!" A 58-year-old woman from Styria may have had her life to thank for the spontaneous actions of Robert Petrusic (30).
Nobody reacted
"I picked up a colleague from the area and we were on our way to a building site when we suddenly saw flames in an apartment through a window," says the self-employed building contractor. "We stopped immediately, as did a few others. One of them immediately called the police, while we tried to make the residents aware of the fire. But nobody reacted!"
High flames on the stove
So the two colleagues grabbed a ladder from the company bus, climbed up to the ground floor window and kicked it open inwards. Just in time: "There was a plastic container on the stove, it had already completely melted and a flame a good half a meter high was burning in the kitchen," says Petrusic. "We also have a kind of fire blanket in the car, which I used to smother the flames."
Resident sent out
But not before the resident (58) was safe: "The woman woke up at some point and came into the kitchen." How did the lady react to the fact that her kitchen was not only on fire, but that a stranger rescuer was already taming the flames? "She was definitely in shock, I sent her out straight away. I didn't really notice how she reacted, I was focused on the fire," says the courageous man from Steyr.
Stove could not be switched off
The flames were smothered under the ceiling, but there was another problem: "The stove couldn't be switched off. We then cut the fuses and opened all the windows to let the smoke out, by which time the police were already on site," reports Petrusic.
The cause of the fire is now being investigated by the fire police. There are currently indications that the stove had a technical defect.
