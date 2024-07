Erwin Schrott: Passion under the Traunstein

Very close to the audience

Erwin Schrott, a charming star of the opera world from Uruguay with a penchant for seduction, belted out catchy tunes from the Romantic era and South American hits such as "Rojotango" and the love song "Bésame mucho" to the audience, which he later - despite the evening heat - was able to encourage to sing and dance along during an encore. Without airs and graces, he sought contact with the fans and flattered the orchestra: "They can play anything!" Just a charmer.