Candidate attacked while pasting election posters

"As a mother, it scares me"

A few hours before the incident, Thevenot had expressed concern in an interview that racism was on the rise during the election campaign. "As a mother of two, it scares me," said the 39-year-old, whose parents are from the island of Mauritius. A candidate from the right-wing populist party Rassemblement National (RN/National Union) had told her that she should "go back to her island".