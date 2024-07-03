Vorteilswelt
For six months

Stelzer now head of the Governors’ Conference

Nachrichten
03.07.2024 14:26

In an election year, this rotating office receives a lot of attention: at the beginning of July, Upper Austria's Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) took over the chairmanship of the Governors' Conference.

His Lower Austrian counterpart Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) will officially hand over the baton on Wednesday in Linz. Thematically, Stelzer wants to focus on "boosting the economy and improving the framework conditions for care and healthcare".

Focus on the national elections in the fall
Halfway through Upper Austria's presidency, the National Council elections will take place on 29 September, which is why the governor has also announced that he will make sure that the issues that require "the framework of the federal government" are also included in the new government program. In July, the chairmanship of the provincial chamber will also change to Upper Austria.

Franz Ebner will be the supreme representative of the provincial chamber, i.e. President of the Federal Council, for six months.
Franz Ebner will be the supreme representative of the provincial chamber, i.e. President of the Federal Council, for six months.
(Bild: Dostal Harald/Harald Dostal)

ÖVP politician and Senior Citizens' Association Managing Director Franz Ebner took over the presidency of the Federal Council from Margit Göll from Lower Austria, who symbolically handed over a large key at the ceremony.

