Kathrin (37): “Eating disorders were my boss for a long time”

"The stars of my youth, such as Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, were all slim," remembers Kathrin Prossegger, now 37, and says: "I was also often told that I shouldn't get fat. The fear of gaining too much weight gradually became ingrained in me." And although she was always sporty and never overweight, she already felt fat back then. This was one of the reasons why she developed bulimia, which alternated with anorexia. Later, she also developed an alcohol addiction ...