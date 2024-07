First Carinthian derby at the end of September

For the Red Jackets, the opener will be revenge for losing the final duel against Salzburg. They lost game seven at home to the Bulls in April - now they will meet again in the first round on September 20. Striking: In the first twelve rounds, Klagenfurt play eight times at home in the Heidi Horten Arena. The runners-up will then welcome Olimpija Ljubljana in the 2nd round, followed by a trip to Linz on September 24.