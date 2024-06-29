Vorteilswelt
In Rimini

Double victory for breakaway riders in hot Tour opener

Nachrichten
29.06.2024 19:53

The DSM team scored a coup with a double victory for Romain Bardet and Frank van den Broek in the tough and hot opening stage of the Tour de France in Italy.

comment0 Kommentare

The breakaway duo saved five seconds on the peloton after 206 km to the finish in Rimini on Saturday. Top favorite Tadej Pogacar (4th), the other contenders for victory and also Decathlon captain Felix Gall (41st) reached the Adriatic seaside resort in a heavily thinned-out peloton after 3,700 meters of climbing.

Although Pogacar's UAE team had set the pace at times in the chase for a breakaway group, they withdrew from the lead in the final phase. As a result, there was no attack from the Slovenian. Before the start, Pogacar hinted that this was more likely on the second day. On Sunday, the race starts in Cesenatico over 199 km with two final laps over the steep San Luca climb to Bologna.

The demanding profile of the opening stage and the high temperatures posed major problems for many riders. Former sprint champion Mark Cavendish had to fight particularly hard due to his weakened health. However, the Brit fought his way to the finish with a large gap. Czech rider Jan Hirt (Soudal) had to set off with an ailment. The former Ö-Tour winner damaged two of his front teeth in a collision with a spectator before the start.

Bardet, who had broken away with Van den Broek 40 km before the finish, celebrated his fourth stage win after 2015, 2016 and 2017 at the start of his last Tour. However, the 33-year-old Frenchman, who finished second eight years ago, is no longer a contender for overall victory. He can now wear the yellow jersey at least until Sunday. There has not been a double victory for a team on the first stage of the Tour of France since 1995.

