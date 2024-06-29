Double victory for breakaway riders in hot Tour opener

Bardet, who had broken away with Van den Broek 40 km before the finish, celebrated his fourth stage win after 2015, 2016 and 2017 at the start of his last Tour. However, the 33-year-old Frenchman, who finished second eight years ago, is no longer a contender for overall victory. He can now wear the yellow jersey at least until Sunday. There has not been a double victory for a team on the first stage of the Tour of France since 1995.