Local chief as a rebel:
“Extra payment for climate bonus is totally unfair”
His village has an elementary school and a kindergarten - and that's it. "We have to go to the nearest larger town to do the shopping, because of poor public transport by car," says Roman Sigmund, annoyed. But there - in addition to the basic amount of the climate bonus - there is exactly the same classification in the bonus payment: "Absolutely unfair!"
"I'm in favor of any kind of support and relief for people. Also in the form of a staggered climate bonus. But if the amount of the climate bonus is divided and distributed into different levels, then these levels must also be accurate!" Roman Sigmund, Mayor of Haringsee in the district of Gänserndorf, doesn't mince his words about the different local allocation guidelines for the amount of the climate bonus and criticizes them loudly.
Neighboring district is also annoyed by the breakdowns
"The surcharge goes up to 145 euros - supposedly depending on the infrastructure," says Sigmund, citing examples: "Großenzersdorf next to Vienna is just 15 kilometers away from us and is in the same tier as us! But even buses from the core zone 100 go there - and the last store here has long since closed."
He had already pointed this out to the minister last year, the "Krone" reported: "As a result, people from the district of Bruck even called - they don't feel much differently either ..."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
