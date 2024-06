18-year-old speeds through town at 100 km/h

An 18-year-old motorcyclist probably didn't expect the police to carry out checks when he sped through the local area in the provincial capital on his motorcycle. At 19:54, the police carried out laser measurements on the B 83 Kärntner Straße near the former Hotel Wörthersee. The speeding driver was measured at 103 km/h, according to the police. His driver's license was confiscated immediately