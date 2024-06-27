Fears for Entrup
Hartberg last to start pre-season preparations
TSV Hartberg were the last of the twelve Bundesliga clubs to start their pre-season preparations on Thursday!
The player who is currently dominating the headlines was not there. It is questionable whether striker Maximilian Entrup, who is away at the European Championships, will even make another appearance in Eastern Styria. According to media reports, the 26-year-old is on the verge of a €1.3 million transfer to LASK. Justin Omoregie, a player on loan from Salzburg, is coming to Hartberg.
"No one has left the camp!"
Entrup's transfer is only likely to become official after a medical check, which the attacker will complete after the EURO. "Max is completely normal here. Nobody has left the camp to do medical checks or anything like that," assured ÖFB sporting director Peter Schöttel, whose team is in Berlin preparing for the European Championship round of 16 against Turkey (Tuesday).
Despite this, Markus Schopp asked for performance tests in Hartberg, and the new signings so far were also on board. Offensive players Elias Havel and Aaron Sky Schwarz are on loan from LASK and Rapid respectively, while Dutchman Nelson Amadin (most recently Schalke 04 II) has been signed on a two-year deal.
"Omoregie is universally deployable!"
Midfielder Omoregie was brought in from the runners-up for one season. The U21 team player played for FC Liefering last season. Schopp was delighted with the latest addition. "He is universally deployable, very flexible and fits in perfectly with the idea of how we want to develop," said the TSV head coach.
The first test match against Hertha Wels is scheduled for Saturday (4pm in Wolfsegg am Hausruck), followed by a week-long training camp in Obertraun on Monday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
