Torture video causes outrage and horror

The latest case of bullying at the Aloisianum Catholic private grammar school in Linz has left no one indifferent. Two years ago, several pupils there allegedly maltreated a boy with a broomstick in the buttocks area - the scene was filmed and shared on social media. According to the principal, the incident was dealt with within the school. The boy concerned left the school, the perpetrators were punished with conduct marks - the school contract would have been terminated in the event of a further incident.