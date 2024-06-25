Buttock grabbing is also taboo during carnival time

That's the way it was, that's the way it was, that's the way the old knights were! True to this motto, two locals dressed up as knights and plunged into an Oberland carnival in February. And apparently overdid it: The first defendant (48) had hit his 19-year-old female victim on the buttocks with his hand and also pinched her there, as well as accusing and slandering a plainclothes policeman of the same act.