Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tyroleans in court

Buttock grabbing is also taboo during carnival time

Nachrichten
25.06.2024 08:00

Two locals were each sentenced to a fine for assaulting and resisting civil police officers on the fringes of an Oberland carnival.

comment0 Kommentare

That's the way it was, that's the way it was, that's the way the old knights were! True to this motto, two locals dressed up as knights and plunged into an Oberland carnival in February. And apparently overdid it: The first defendant (48) had hit his 19-year-old female victim on the buttocks with his hand and also pinched her there, as well as accusing and slandering a plainclothes policeman of the same act.

The trial continued at the Innsbruck Regional Court. (Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
The trial continued at the Innsbruck Regional Court.
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)

The brother also got involved
This was followed by an altercation with the victim's friend, and a police officer was also injured during the subsequent official action. The latter also happened because the brother (57) of the first defendant got involved.

Zitat Icon

The evidence is too thin for defamation.

Der Richter in der Urteilsbegründung

No evidence for defamation
The judge only found an acquittal for defamation. "The evidence is too thin here," he said in the grounds for the verdict. However, there was no doubt in his mind as to whether the sexual harassment had taken place. There was also no dispute that resistance to state authority had taken place.

Fines imposed
The police officers questioned testified that they had clearly pointed out their function to the first defendant. "It is therefore impossible that he did not know who he was dealing with," said the judge. He imposed a fine of 1,200 euros each for the heavily intoxicated "knights", half of which was conditional.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andreas Moser
Andreas Moser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf