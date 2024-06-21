Only the grandstand is open today in Nonntal

The weather situation will change on Friday with the passage of a cold front, which will bring some heavy thunderstorms. Gusts of up to 80 km/h, in some places even up to 100 km/h, as well as large hail and heavy rainfall are expected. The focus of the thunderstorms is expected to be in the north of Salzburg. GeoSphere Austria has issued an orange weather warning for today, Friday, for the area north of the Mittersill - Obertauern line.