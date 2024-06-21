Public Viewing
Only the grandstand is open today in Nonntal
Due to the current fragile weather situation and warnings, the City of Salzburg is currently only opening the grandstand in the Nonntal Fan Zone for the European Championship match between Austria and Poland today, Friday, June 21. This reduces the capacity to just under 500 standing and seating places.
The weather situation will change on Friday with the passage of a cold front, which will bring some heavy thunderstorms. Gusts of up to 80 km/h, in some places even up to 100 km/h, as well as large hail and heavy rainfall are expected. The focus of the thunderstorms is expected to be in the north of Salzburg. GeoSphere Austria has issued an orange weather warning for today, Friday, for the area north of the Mittersill - Obertauern line.
"In view of these forecasts, we have decided to open only the stands in the Nonntal Fan Zone. A full safety team will be deployed to take the necessary measures in the event of a short-term deterioration in the weather situation. Our primary goal is to ensure a safe and peaceful fan experience," says Jochen Höfferer from the event team.
The following information must still be observed:
- The Fan Zone Nonntal opens today at 4 pm.
- Admission is free, but limited to the first 500 fans for the standing and seating areas in the covered grandstand. No tickets are required.
- Arrival and directions: Easy access by public transportation, bicycle or on foot. No parking facilities on site.
- The fan zone is non-smoking.
