A museum of the future
New exhibition at the Immersium
Since October 2023, the "IMMERSIUM" in Vienna's city center has been delighting its visitors with the Jurassic exhibition. Now the innovative museum is offering an attractive investment opportunity for the next nature-related exhibition via the market leader in crowdinvesting, ROCKETS.
The "IMMERSIUM: VIENNA" has established itself as Austria's first immersive family museum in Vienna's city center. Since its opening in October 2023, the immersive Jurassic exhibition, which immerses visitors in the world of dinosaurs, has attracted large crowds. Over 100,000 visitors have already visited the museum, generating revenue of over one million euros.
While the Jurassic exhibition is going on a world tour after its great success in Vienna, the company "ATTRAKTION!", which is behind the "IMMERSIUM:WIEN", is already working on the next exhibition. This time, too, the focus will be on a fascinating nature theme and will once again offer entertainment for the whole family. More details are still being kept secret, although it is already clear that the new exhibition will once again appeal to all the senses and transcend the boundaries of the traditional museum visit.
What awaits you at IMMERSIUM:WIEN
IMMERSIUM:WIEN breathes new life into exhibits. Here, families and friends can immerse themselves in fantastic worlds and experience the impossible! Interactive stations, exciting 5D rides and an immersive 360° experience room are waiting to be discovered by our guests. Fun and adventure for the whole family are guaranteed.
The exhibitions also impart knowledge in a playful way and are perfect for school classes. You can find more information HERE.
Crowdinvesting as a model for success
The success of the innovative and immersive museum has not gone unnoticed by the founder of the immersive museum experience. That's why "ATTRAKTION!", together with the Austrian market leader in crowdinvesting, ROCKETS, has recently started offering the opportunity to invest in new exhibitions for as little as 250 euros.
"Crowdinvesting not only allows us to implement our new exhibition more quickly, but also to create a stronger bond with our visitors and supporters."
Geschäftsführer und Gründer von „ATTRAKTION!“ Markus Beyr
Bild: Ulli Engleder
Investors will not only benefit from up to 8.5% interest p.a. and any bonus interest until July 2, but also from limited tickets and exclusive packages for admission to "IMMERSIUM:WIEN". Investors will also receive exclusive news about the upcoming exhibition. You can find detailed information HERE.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
