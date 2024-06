The Rheindörfler kicked off the new season

Both players were on sporting director Roland Kirchler's wish list: "Helac has proven to be a reliable backup for Schierl in Lustenau. That's why it made sense for us to bring the 26-year-old into our ranks." Born in Linz, he made seven appearances for Lustenau: Three in the Bundesliga, four in the ÖFB Cup. "Striker Anteo Fetahu is a promising player from whom we expect a lot in the coming years," says Kirchler on the signing and loan of the Albanian.