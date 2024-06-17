Criticism of the WTA! Aryna Sabalenka skips the Olympics

"Damages our health"

There are events in which the men and women have to take part. These include the so-called Masters 1000 tournaments - the second-highest category after the Grand Slams. For the women, such a tournament takes place directly after the Olympics in North America. "It's just too much. Now we're playing on grass, at the Olympics on clay, in Canada on hard court. It's so crazy and it's bad for our health," the Belarusian continued to criticize.