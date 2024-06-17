Vorteilswelt
"So much pressure"

Criticism of the WTA! Aryna Sabalenka skips the Olympics

17.06.2024 14:45

Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka is skipping the Olympic Games in Paris. The world number 3 revealed this on Monday at the tennis tournament in Berlin.

"It's just bad planning by the WTA. After the Olympics, we have to fly directly to Canada for a mandatory tournament. That's so much pressure and has an impact on my health. Unfortunately, I have to sacrifice a tournament and at this stage of my career it's the Games," said Sabalenka.

"Damages our health"
There are events in which the men and women have to take part. These include the so-called Masters 1000 tournaments - the second-highest category after the Grand Slams. For the women, such a tournament takes place directly after the Olympics in North America. "It's just too much. Now we're playing on grass, at the Olympics on clay, in Canada on hard court. It's so crazy and it's bad for our health," the Belarusian continued to criticize.

Aryna Sabalenka (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Aryna Sabalenka
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The 26-year-old explained that the fact that she would have had to compete under a neutral flag at the Olympic Games in France was not a reason for her refusal. Russians and Belarusians are only allowed to compete under a neutral flag in Paris due to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. Their national anthem will not be played, and national symbols and flags are also prohibited. Teams are completely banned.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

