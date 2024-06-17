"Krone" explains how
How to get up to 100 euros back now
Wien Energie, Netflix and Amazon: Hundreds of thousands of customers can now get money back. The "Krone" shows you how
Life is getting more and more expensive. But price increases are not always justified. That's when consumer advocates get involved. They are currently quite successful - those affected can now look forward to a small windfall.
- Like Wien Energie. Last year, the company automatically converted customer contracts. The terms and conditions were adjusted in such a way that price increases were passed on to consumers. The Association for Consumer Information (VKI) filed a lawsuit. Despite differing legal opinions, the VKI and Wien Energie have found a joint solution. Those affected can get up to 275 euros back. However, the money is not given automatically. Affected customers must submit an online application by June 30, 2024. In total, several hundred thousand of the company's electricity and gas customers are affected by the repayment.
- Some domestic Netflix customers should receive up to 30 euros back following an AK lawsuit in September. The corresponding online form must be completed by August 14, 2024. The link was sent by email. The background to the dispute was price increases by Netflix in 2019 and 2020.
- And most recently, Amazon was also hit following an AK lawsuit. Anyone who took out a Prime subscription before the fall of 2022 and was affected by the price increase will receive a refund of up to 36.50 euros. The AK deemed the clause for the price increase in the General Terms and Conditions to be unlawful and filed a lawsuit. Now those affected will be compensated. The corresponding online form must be completed by September 11, 2024.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
