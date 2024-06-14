Vorteilswelt
Children turn away

Brad Pitt wants to start a new family with de Ramon

14.06.2024 13:15

Actor Brad Pitt (60) is not having an easy time at the moment: his children are distancing themselves further and further from him, which they have recently made very clear by changing their names. But now the actor seems to have made a new plan. Insiders reveal: He wants to start a new family with his Ines (34).

Brad Pitt's family life is very turbulent. For weeks now, news has been piling up about his children dropping his surname.

Most recently it was Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (18) who, according to "TMZ", applied to the authorities to change her name. However, the actor himself apparently also has new plans as far as family planning is concerned.

Pitt is "100 percent on board"
It sounds surprising, but as the Daily Mail reports, the Hollywood star is said to be "100 percent on board" to start his own family with his partner Ines de Ramon. The actor is reported to have said that his girlfriend would make a wonderful mother, according to a friend. Their relationship is apparently stronger than ever, despite all the headlines surrounding him and his children.

After some of his children dropped his surname, the actor was said to have been beside himself.
Brad Pitt devastated by name change
"It's devastating for Brad that he basically has no relationship with his kids, but Ines is his shoulder to lean on and it's actually brought them closer together," the insider continued.

His children have turned their backs on him, sticking by their mother. A bitter blow for Brad Pitt. As a source revealed to "People", the news hit him hard and he misses his children very much.

His current girlfriend is therefore all the more an important source of support for the actor. And the source even went one step further and commented on possible future plans: "More children in his life are not out of the question. Ines is young and Brad said he's 100 percent on board if she wants to have kids. He loves the idea of building a life with Ines." However, the couple have not yet confirmed the statements themselves.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

