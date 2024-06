Drunk driver sped through Graz at over 100 km/h

Alcohol and driving is a pretty bad combination. Proof of this was provided on Thursday night by a 41-year-old Styrian. The man was flashed by the police during a speed measurement on the Grabengürtel in Graz at a whopping 104 km/h. The officers stopped the driver from the Graz-Umgebung district and carried out an alcohol test, which revealed that he was heavily intoxicated. The speeding driver's license was confiscated on the spot.