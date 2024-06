Fire: Fire brigade saves lives in Spittal

Fire in Luther Straße was the call-out for the Spittal fire department members on Thursday afternoon. They set off immediately. The Seeboden and St. Peter/ Spittal fire brigades were alerted immediately. "Two people had to be rescued from the smoke-filled building," said Walter Egger, spokesperson for the Spittal fire brigade. One person was directly in the apartment where the fire had started. The other was in the apartment above. Both were taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.