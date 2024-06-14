Erzberg Adventure Days
Dirty adventures on the Styrian pyramid
The "Krone" Erzberg Adventure Days will once again attract thousands of athletes to Styria on July 13, 14 and 20. The "Weekend Warrior Challenge" is a completely new competition this year.
"We love it dirty", say the organizers of the "Krone" Erzberg Adventure Days and have had great success with this preference for years. The amateur and professional athletes who come to Eisenerz in Styria especially for the event also love battling their way through mud ponds and other obstacles to the finish line in the legendary dirt runs. On July 13/14, you can compete over three different distances (8, 16 and 24 km).
Sprint with a 97 percent gradient
And with the AT&S Vertical Iron Sprint, which has also become a tradition, the toughest vertical sprint in the world is also on the program on 13 July: a 180-metre long course with a gradient of 97 percent has to be mastered!
And this year there is also a new challenge for the really tough ones on the first weekend - the "Weekend Warrior Challenge", in which there are three competitions to complete over two days: 8 km dirt run and vertical iron sprint on Saturday and 24 km dirt run on Sunday.
Things will be a little more "leisurely" on 20 July - the day will be dominated by the Erzberg Run and Erzberg Walk: these races (13 km and 650 meters in altitude) were voted Austria's most popular mountain running event by local mountain runners and Nordic walkers years ago. By the way: For participants and visitors who are not traveling to Styria by car, there will be a special shuttle service for the first time this year.
All information about the event can be found here, and Krone BonusCard holders receive a 25 percent discount until July 14 (until June 14).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
