Dirty adventures on the Styrian pyramid

"We love it dirty", say the organizers of the "Krone" Erzberg Adventure Days and have had great success with this preference for years. The amateur and professional athletes who come to Eisenerz in Styria especially for the event also love battling their way through mud ponds and other obstacles to the finish line in the legendary dirt runs. On July 13/14, you can compete over three different distances (8, 16 and 24 km).