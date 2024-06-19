Hand on heart
Survey: What was your worst dating experience?
Everyone knows them: the embarrassing, unpleasant or even bizarre dates that can happen to you in the course of your love life. From rude dates to borderline situations - the range of experiences is almost endless. Share your stories and experiences with us!
We are looking for the worst dating experiences of our readers. Write us your stories in the forum and let us smile, marvel and sometimes even empathize with them.
There are no limits to your imagination:
- Was your date unpunctual, rude or even impertinent?
- Did you find yourself in a bizarre situation?
- Were there any embarrassing misunderstandings or even boundary crossings?
The more detailed and funny the descriptions, the better!
Hand on heart
In our "Hand on heart" series, we offer readers space to share their personal experiences with love and their relationships. You can read a "best of" your comments and experiences as well as the "Hand on heart" article in our weekly KronePLUS love newsletter every Thursday.
Subscribe to the "Krone+ Love" newsletter now to make sure you don't miss anything.
Dating fails - universal experience?
Although experiences vary from person to person, dating fails seem to be a universal phenomenon. Almost everyone has experienced an unpleasant or even traumatic date.
Why is this?
It may be due to the high expectations and pressures of dating life these days. Thanks to social media and dating apps, it seems as if there are countless potential partners out there - and the next option is quickly considered if a date doesn't meet our expectations.
We often forget that behind every profile is a real person with their own quirks and shortcomings.
So maybe it's not so bad if a date doesn't go perfectly. After all, we can learn from these experiences and benefit for the future.
How do you remember your first awkward date? Was it a blind date or did you already know the person? We look forward to your impressions! By taking part, you will help other readers who don't feel alone with their experiences. And who knows, you might even find your "dating nemesis" or your happy ending among the comments!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.