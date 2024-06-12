Coach under pressure
Is there a secret Nagelsmann clause at the DFB?
Julian Nagelsmann only extended his contract as national team coach until 2026 in May and yet there could soon be a separation. Should the DFB team fail in the preliminary round, a secret clause will reportedly come into effect.
Getting through the preliminary round at the home European Championships is a must for Germany anyway. Especially when the opponents are Scotland, Switzerland and Hungary. Nevertheless, a lot of money is probably also at stake for national coach Nagelsmann.
As reported by Bild, Nagelsmann is said to have a secret clause in his contract that allows the DFB to pull the ripcord in the event of a preliminary round exit. Should the team fail disgracefully, the employment contract could be terminated immediately and Nagelsmann would not receive any severance pay.
Decent bonus for the title
The DFB, which is in a bit of a financial bind, could thus save itself a continued salary payment. This was recently a key factor with Hansi Flick, for example. If the deal does fall through, only assistant coach Sandro Wagner will still have a valid contract.
But the club has faith in the work of Nagelsmann. They also want to tackle the 2026 World Cup with him. Meanwhile, if they win the title at their home European Championships, the national coach and the entire team could receive 400,000 euros as a bonus.
