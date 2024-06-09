South Tyrol guest pass exceeds all expectations

Target set for 2025 already achieved

The new digital system, which was implemented by the Innsbruck-based company feratel media technologies, has created standardization. Four years ago, there were still over 20 different guest cards. The basis for the project was laid by the provincial government. "Our aim is to encourage our guests to give up their cars and use public transport during their stay. More and more guests are taking advantage of this offer," says LR Daniel Alfreider.