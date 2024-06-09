A role model for Tyrol?
South Tyrol guest pass exceeds all expectations
South Tyrol is standardizing its offer for tourists with a new guest pass. The project was implemented by a company from Innsbruck. Could this be a model for North and East Tyrol?
Simple and uncomplicated use of public transport and various other offers. This is made possible for tourists in South Tyrol with the so-called "South Tyrol Guest Pass". With a contribution of 0.60 euros per overnight stay and per guest, which is collected and billed via the accommodation provider as a pay-as-you-go financing, vacation guests have free access to the Südtirolmobil offer as a basic service.
"Further usage options, such as access to museums or offers individually tailored to the tourist region, can be added to the Südtirol Guest Pass and offered to the guest. This gives every destination the opportunity to position itself in the best possible way," continue those responsible.
Our aim is to encourage our guests to give up their cars and use public transport during their stay. More and more guests are taking advantage of this offer.
LR Daniel Alfreider
Target set for 2025 already achieved
The new digital system, which was implemented by the Innsbruck-based company feratel media technologies, has created standardization. Four years ago, there were still over 20 different guest cards. The basis for the project was laid by the provincial government. "Our aim is to encourage our guests to give up their cars and use public transport during their stay. More and more guests are taking advantage of this offer," says LR Daniel Alfreider.
The original aim was for 90 percent of all overnight stays to have access to the card by 2025. This target has already been achieved. Tyrol could also learn something from this!
