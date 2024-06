Mercedes E 400e: It is the benchmark in one area

The new generation of the Mercedes E-Class can still look like a normal Mercedes, unlike the EQE. In other respects, too, the Stuttgart-based business class is returning to its old qualities and can be considered the benchmark for the competition in one category. But some things are annoying here too. "Krone" motoring editor Stephan Schätzl was on the road with the E 400e, the powerful plug-in petrol engine - you can hear it here in the podcast.