Planned hiking trail
Bregenzerachtal: making a natural jewel come alive
According to ÖVP party chairman Roland Frühstück, the Bregenzerachtal valley between Doren and Kennelbach should be developed with a hiking trail as soon as possible. The political course for this has been set and the financial resources are also available.
It is Frühstück's pet project: the development of the Bregenzerach Gorge. Originally, he wanted to have a cycle path built along the former and now overgrown route of the Wälderbahn. Now that this project has been scrapped, not least due to the legal hurdles, at least the compromise solution, a hiking trail, is to be realized quickly.
Frühstück is certain that this wish is shared by the majority of the population. As many as 1500 people have signed a petition to this effect. The political course for the project has also been set: There is a unanimous state parliament resolution calling on the state government to ensure the accessibility of the Achtal.
The VP party leader also points out that 2.5 million euros have already been earmarked in the current budget for the repair of the existing "beaten track". "This should actually cover the necessary planning work as well as the restoration of the bridges and the first part of the hiking trail." He now hopes that the official procedures will be completed quickly.
Frühstück does not believe that the natural jewel could suffer as a result of the development, quite the opposite: "For me, sustainable nature conservation is when people can experience the fascination of a natural jewel. This hiking trail should be an example of how people and nature can work well together."
