Linz champions for the first time since 1996 after a thrilling final!

The "Red Devils" from Vorarlberg, on the other hand, missed out on their first HLA title since 2021. "As expected, it was a pure battle, euphoria, passion on both sides and worthy of a final," said a delighted Moritz Bachmann from Linz on ORF. "The club deserves to be champions," he also recalled the final, which was narrowly lost last year. "What has happened to us in the last three or four years has been first class."