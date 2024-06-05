AI researchers want to be allowed to warn of risks

No reason for a warning so far

Four current and two former OpenAI employees signed the letter anonymously. Among the seven signatories who made their names public are five former employees of OpenAI and one former employee of the Google subsidiary DeepMind. Neel Nanda, who currently works at DeepMind and was previously at the AI start-up Anthropic, also emphasized that he had not come across anything at his current or former employers that he wanted to warn against.