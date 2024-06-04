99ers announce
Some test cracks and the king transfer stays!
The preparation schedule for the ice hockey season is set! The 99ers will play tests against Adler Mannheim and Red Bull Munich. The Graz squad is also entering the final phase. One important personnel decision has been made: top transfer Lukas Haudum will not be exercising his exit clause.
New coach Harry Lange's ice hockey squad will take to the ice for the first time at the beginning of August. As early as August 12, they will head to Kitzbühel for a week-long training camp. A total of three test games against well-known opponents will take place in Tyrol. Before the Styrian public can welcome the newly formed team to home ice for the first time at the end of August.
Preparation of the Graz99ers
12. 8. - 19. 8.: Training camp in Kitzbühel
17. 8.: Test against Augsburger Panthers (in Kitzbühel)
19 .8.: Test against Kölner Haie (in Kitzbühel)
24. 8.: Test against Adler Mannheim (in Kitzbühel)
30. 8.: Test Ljubljana (in Graz/only for subscription customers)
13. or 15. 9.: opponent still open
Energie Steiermark Trophy in Graz
6. 9.: Semi-final against Red Bull Munich
7. 9.: Löwen Frankfurt or Stavanger Oilers
The big highlight of the preparation is definitely the "Energie Steiermark Trophy" in the Merkur Arena. With Red Bull Munich, Löwen Frankfurt and the Stavanger Oilers, three well-known teams are coming to Styria.
But the most important news of the day for Graz ice hockey fans is something else: Lukas Haudum is not exercising his opt-out clause and is staying with the 99ers. This means that the king transfer will play in orange next season. "There have been a few rumors, but I can now confirm that I will be playing for the 99ers. I'm really looking forward to playing in front of the fans in the Bunker."
