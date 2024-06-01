The fragrance of Tabac Original

A fragrance that seduces

This special blend of fragrances lends an incomparable personal radiance after shaving. Although the name "Tabac Original" refers to tobacco, the product does not contain typical processed tobacco. Instead, it was the aromatic scent of the tobacco plants that laid the foundation for this unique fragrance. "Tabac Original" stands for down-to-earthness, authenticity and a reliable promise of quality. The extensive product range in the men's fragrance and care segment is continuously being developed to meet the high demands of its customers.