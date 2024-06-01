Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tradition since 1959

The fragrance of Tabac Original

Nachrichten
01.06.2024 00:01

"Tabac Original" impresses with its unique fragrance composition and stands for down-to-earthness and authenticity. Inspired by blossoming fields of tobacco plants, it impresses with a striking fougère note. Experience the world of "Tabac Original" and emphasize your personal charisma.

comment0 Kommentare

"Tabac Original" is more than just a name - it is a promise of quality and authenticity. The distinctive fragrance, inspired by the blossoming fields of tobacco plants, is reflected in the tart and spicy composition. The characteristic fougère fragrance combines spicy and herbaceous-aromatic notes, accompanied by precious woods, musk, ambergris and floral notes.

(Bild: Tabac Original)
(Bild: Tabac Original)

A fragrance that seduces
This special blend of fragrances lends an incomparable personal radiance after shaving. Although the name "Tabac Original" refers to tobacco, the product does not contain typical processed tobacco. Instead, it was the aromatic scent of the tobacco plants that laid the foundation for this unique fragrance. "Tabac Original" stands for down-to-earthness, authenticity and a reliable promise of quality. The extensive product range in the men's fragrance and care segment is continuously being developed to meet the high demands of its customers.

(Bild: Tabac Original)
(Bild: Tabac Original)

Immerse yourself in the world of Tabac Original now
Immerse yourself in the world of "Tabac Original" and discover the variety of products that make your daily grooming a special experience. Take a look at Tabac Original and let the quality and unmistakable fragrance convince you.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Bezahlte Anzeige
Bezahlte Anzeige
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf