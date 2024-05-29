Babler does NOT want to work with these forces

Babler against free market in some areas

But the "neoliberal path" with its blind trust in market forces had also failed. The free market had "no place" in the areas of education, energy or housing, Babler said to the applause of more than 300 listeners. Europe needed to invest more in its own supply of energy or raw materials. It was unacceptable that, for example, antipyretics for children were suddenly no longer available due to a lack of supplies from third countries.