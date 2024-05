ÖFB in party mood, France out despite Messi!

And they did so despite having the player with the most prominent name in world soccer in their squad - Messi. But unlike his prominent Argentinian namesake, Rayane Messi was unable to lead "Les Bleus" to the title - or even to progress to the quarter-finals. Nevertheless, the 17-year-old, who still plays for third division side Dijon in Burgundy, is seen as a promise for the future. Matthieu Merle, his youth coach at Versailles, remembers: "He has everything. He's quick, strong, a sensational dribbler and strong in one-on-one situations." That sounds like a true Messi ...