Win a family vacation in Salzburger Land

Fun and adventure for children

A special highlight for children is the pony farm at Ferienwelt Kesselgrub. Here the little ones can learn how to handle the animals properly, ride ponies and have lots of fun. Daily care and grooming of the horses under supervision are also part of the program. These experiences are sure to stay in the children's memories for a long time and make the vacation something very special. Another centerpiece in the warm season is the lovingly landscaped garden paradise with a large natural swimming pond, toddler area and playground, where you can treat yourself to a break in cozy relaxation niches.