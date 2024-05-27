Vorteilswelt
Take part &amp; win

Win a family vacation in Salzburger Land

Nachrichten
27.05.2024 15:30

Ferienwelt Kesselgrub, located in the breathtaking Salzburg mountains, offers everything your heart desires. After extensive renovations, the family hotel, which is a member of the family austria Hotels & Apartments cooperation, shines in new splendor and is the ideal place for a relaxing and varied vacation with the whole family. So that you and your family can also enjoy this vacation world, we are giving away 3 nights for 2 adults and 2 children including half board.

comment0 Kommentare

Spending a successful vacation with the whole family? Andrea and Johann Thurner have set themselves the goal of realizing what sounds somewhat challenging. They run a former farm as a hotel in the third generation and have fulfilled a dream with the conversion.

Zitat Icon

"With our newly renovated family hotel, we want to create an authentic space for all generations and do justice to all family members so that we can share unforgettable moments together"

Andrea Thurner, Gastgeberin der Ferienwelt Kesselgrub

Culinary experiences for young and old
The culinary delights at Ferienwelt Kesselgrub leave nothing to be desired. A rich breakfast buffet awaits you in the morning, delicious snacks in the afternoon and a 5-course menu for parents in the evening, while the children choose their favorite dish from the children's menu or help themselves to the buffet. The fresh, regional ingredients and loving preparation ensure a very special taste experience.

(Bild: © Ferienwelt Kesselgrub)
(Bild: © Ferienwelt Kesselgrub)
(Bild: Roland Loipold)
(Bild: Roland Loipold)

Wellness and relaxation for the whole family
The new wellness area at Ferienwelt Kesselgrub offers pure relaxation. A large indoor pool with cuddly booths, a steam bath, a Finnish sauna and a cozy relaxation room invite you to linger. There is a water play park with slides and its own pool, especially for children. Adults can relax in the "Panorama Mountain Spa" with brine steam bath, bio sauna and salt grotto. A highlight is the outdoor whirlpool on the top floor with a wonderful panoramic view.

(Bild: Ferienwelt Kesselgrub)
(Bild: Ferienwelt Kesselgrub)
(Bild: Ferienwelt Kesselgrub)
(Bild: Ferienwelt Kesselgrub)
(Bild: CARLETTO FERRARI WWW.CARLETTO.A)
(Bild: CARLETTO FERRARI WWW.CARLETTO.A)

Since May 2024, the spacious outdoor whirlpool on the top floor with a magnificent panoramic view can be enjoyed in peace and quiet. A new fitness room for endurance and strength training is available for sporty guests. Host family Thurner has thought of something special for adults: A "sleep-in time for parents" twice a week, where the caregivers have breakfast with the children from 7:30 am and play, do crafts and sing with them in the children's club.

Fun and adventure for children
A special highlight for children is the pony farm at Ferienwelt Kesselgrub. Here the little ones can learn how to handle the animals properly, ride ponies and have lots of fun. Daily care and grooming of the horses under supervision are also part of the program. These experiences are sure to stay in the children's memories for a long time and make the vacation something very special. Another centerpiece in the warm season is the lovingly landscaped garden paradise with a large natural swimming pond, toddler area and playground, where you can treat yourself to a break in cozy relaxation niches.

(Bild: ©hedgehog94 - stock.adobe.com)
(Bild: ©hedgehog94 - stock.adobe.com)
(Bild: ©Anton - stock.adobe.com)
(Bild: ©Anton - stock.adobe.com)

The surroundings of the Ferienwelt Kesselgrub offer numerous excursion possibilities for the whole family. Explore the impressive mountain world on a hike or bike tour. Visit the historic town center of Altenmarkt im Pongau or take a trip to the many natural and cultural treasures of the region. The magnificent natural scenery invites you to discover and linger and ensures unforgettable vacation experiences.

Take part and win
Are you still looking for the ideal vacation destination for you and your family? Then here's your chance to win a short break in beautiful Salzburg! We are giving away 3 nights for 2 adults and 2 children including half board at Ferienwelt Kesselgrub. Simply fill out the form below and with a little luck you and your family will soon be spending a wonderful vacation in Salzburger Land.

Do you want to double your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the "Krone" briefing newsletter. All subscribers and those who subscribe before the closing date on June 5, 9:00 a.m. have double the chance of winning. So take your chance and take part in this competition. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

