Win a family vacation in Salzburger Land

Ferienwelt Kesselgrub, located in the breathtaking Salzburg mountains, offers everything your heart desires. After extensive renovations, the family hotel, which is a member of the family austria Hotels & Apartments cooperation, shines in new splendor and is the ideal place for a relaxing and varied vacation with the whole family. So that you and your family can also enjoy this vacation world, we are giving away 3 nights for 2 adults and 2 children including half board.
Spending a successful vacation with the whole family? Andrea and Johann Thurner have set themselves the goal of realizing what sounds somewhat challenging. They run a former farm as a hotel in the third generation and have fulfilled a dream with the conversion.
"With our newly renovated family hotel, we want to create an authentic space for all generations and do justice to all family members so that we can share unforgettable moments together"
Culinary experiences for young and old
The culinary delights at Ferienwelt Kesselgrub leave nothing to be desired. A rich breakfast buffet awaits you in the morning, delicious snacks in the afternoon and a 5-course menu for parents in the evening, while the children choose their favorite dish from the children's menu or help themselves to the buffet. The fresh, regional ingredients and loving preparation ensure a very special taste experience.
Wellness and relaxation for the whole family
The new wellness area at Ferienwelt Kesselgrub offers pure relaxation. A large indoor pool with cuddly booths, a steam bath, a Finnish sauna and a cozy relaxation room invite you to linger. There is a water play park with slides and its own pool, especially for children. Adults can relax in the "Panorama Mountain Spa" with brine steam bath, bio sauna and salt grotto. A highlight is the outdoor whirlpool on the top floor with a wonderful panoramic view.
Since May 2024, the spacious outdoor whirlpool on the top floor with a magnificent panoramic view can be enjoyed in peace and quiet. A new fitness room for endurance and strength training is available for sporty guests. Host family Thurner has thought of something special for adults: A "sleep-in time for parents" twice a week, where the caregivers have breakfast with the children from 7:30 am and play, do crafts and sing with them in the children's club.
Fun and adventure for children
A special highlight for children is the pony farm at Ferienwelt Kesselgrub. Here the little ones can learn how to handle the animals properly, ride ponies and have lots of fun. Daily care and grooming of the horses under supervision are also part of the program. These experiences are sure to stay in the children's memories for a long time and make the vacation something very special. Another centerpiece in the warm season is the lovingly landscaped garden paradise with a large natural swimming pond, toddler area and playground, where you can treat yourself to a break in cozy relaxation niches.
The surroundings of the Ferienwelt Kesselgrub offer numerous excursion possibilities for the whole family. Explore the impressive mountain world on a hike or bike tour. Visit the historic town center of Altenmarkt im Pongau or take a trip to the many natural and cultural treasures of the region. The magnificent natural scenery invites you to discover and linger and ensures unforgettable vacation experiences.
