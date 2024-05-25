Mixed reactions
After the furor: this is what Schilling’s “lioness fight” looks like
"Fighting like a lioness" is what Green top candidate Lena Schilling wanted to do after the media fuss surrounding leaked chat messages and personal attacks from Schilling's (former) entourage. In Carinthia, she gives a foretaste of this.
You can't really see the young Viennese woman's exertions of the past few weeks as she walks side by side with General Secretary Olga Voglauer towards Lake Wörthersee. After media appointments in Carinthia, she meets a citizens' initiative that has been fighting against the construction of the eastern bay. In safe waters, surrounded by like-minded people, the 23-year-old appears confident, unaffected by the many negative headlines.
"She dares to do something ..."
Schilling, who has come under heavy criticism, does not avoid personal encounters during the street campaign in Klagenfurt city center. How do voters react? Schilling is noticed and recognized, confronted (sometimes politely), lectured, asked for a selfie, but also insulted behind closed doors - albeit in such a way that the top EU candidates do not hear. "She dares to do something ..." is whispered.
"You need character in politics"
Despite her young age, Schilling still proves to be quick-witted - she responds to a Carinthian's accusation that you need character in politics: "That's true - that's why I'm here. To prove who I really am!" Schilling wants to "fight for people's trust" and is - unsurprisingly - repeatedly asked about the accusations against her during the distribution campaign. However, the Viennese is not lacking in self-confidence and there are no signs of fear of contact.
In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, Schilling also gives a glimpse behind the façade: "Without this incredibly supportive team behind me, I wouldn't have been able to do any of this!" Of course, there were also moments when everything became too much for her, as she admits. Most of the time, however, she takes the high road and emphasizes factual issues when asked about the chat messages she has published.
For Schilling, at least, the election is not over yet - despite the plummeting poll ratings. The young politician definitely wants to make the most of the upcoming final spurt, the next two weeks, as she reveals to the "Krone", before she takes the bus to Graz for the Diversity Ball.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
