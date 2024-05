Less content, full price: That’s why it’s allowed!

It may seem like a new act in the EU legal drama surrounding a long overturned cucumber curvature regulation, but it is not just an explosive issue in Germany: during inspections in 2019, the Weights and Measures Office complained that a company was counting parts of the packaging that were not edible when filling its sausages. Random samples of two products were found to contain 2.3 and 2.6 grams too little (pure) sausage.