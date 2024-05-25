“Ritzing pro nature” opposes PV park

"Electricity on roofs instead of fields"

The first explanation has not even been heard yet, and resistance is already stirring in parts of the population. The citizens' initiative "Ritzing pro Natur" has been launched. "We only have 418 households," they say, for example. By the day after the information evening at the latest, they want to have painted a banner and be photographed with it in the fields. The slogans "Electricity on roofs instead of fields" and "Electricity from your own roof instead of electricity from the countryside" are in pole position. The color red should not be an option for the letters.