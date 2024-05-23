Trial in Eisenstadt
Shot and beaten by money collectors
Two Slovaks are said to have shot an Austrian while collecting money, severely abused him and threatened him with death. The trial at the regional court goes into extra time.
The indictment reads like a crime novel. In October 2023, two Slovakians allegedly maltreated the Viennese Patrick S. in a house in Kittsee because he was unable to pay his debts of 50,000 euros. We are talking about: Handcuffs; adhesive tape; six shots from a gas pistol at the victim; fist blows to the head and body; a hammer; a thrombosis syringe allegedly used to inject the HIV virus; a mousetrap that snapped shut and in which a pencil broke as a deterrent. "Pick a finger," one of the Slovaks is said to have said.
Hours of martyrdom
The ordeal is said to have lasted for hours before the victim could be taken to Kittsee Hospital. The police were informed from there. It is said that he feared for his life during the crime, was in pain for several weeks afterwards and still has a scar today.
The men now had to appear at Eisenstadt Regional Court. The first defendant (32), who is alleged to have shot, had just come from the hairdresser, was wearing a tailored suit, glasses that emphasized his seriousness and a thick folder under his arm. He studied law and political science and is a management consultant. The second defendant (31) is described more quickly, the web designer probably borrowed his suit from an overweight man. Both pleaded not guilty without hesitation.
Alleged debts in the millions
Yes, there had been an argument. "But it was only verbal. It was an agreed business meeting," said the academic, who stated that he had confronted Patrick S. with a class action lawsuit. "He has debts to several people. It amounts to millions in total. He must not have liked the idea." Did he threaten to kill the unwilling payer? "I studied law. I certainly wouldn't say such stupid things."
The trial was adjourned. The judge wants to question officials and the alleged victim. An expert medical opinion on the injuries will also be obtained. The presumption of innocence applies.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
