Shot and beaten by money collectors

Alleged debts in the millions

Yes, there had been an argument. "But it was only verbal. It was an agreed business meeting," said the academic, who stated that he had confronted Patrick S. with a class action lawsuit. "He has debts to several people. It amounts to millions in total. He must not have liked the idea." Did he threaten to kill the unwilling payer? "I studied law. I certainly wouldn't say such stupid things."