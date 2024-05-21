Vorteilswelt
Duo partially confesses

Cab burglary series caused 41,500 euros in damage

Nachrichten
21.05.2024 10:53

Just over a month ago, a series of cab burglaries in Salzburg caused quite a stir. With the help of numerous cab drivers, the police were able to catch two suspects. They have now partially confessed. The amount of damage has now also been established.

comment0 Kommentare

Numerous smashed windows in Salzburg cabs, great excitement and a manhunt with the help of taxi drivers were the result. In mid-April, the police caught a 28-year-old Iraqi and his 18-year-old Austrian girlfriend in the act as accomplices and arrested the duo.

In the meantime, the two, who are still in custody in Salzburg prison, have partially confessed. The duo is linked to 49 cab burglaries and two burglaries of private cars. The Iraqi always smashed the side window during the robberies and stole wallets with cash and documents while his girlfriend stood on the lookout.

The two suspects used the stolen ATM and credit cards to buy cigarettes and food from vending machines. Unfortunately for the taxi drivers, they either threw the documents in the garbage or into the Salzach. According to the police, the total loss from the series of burglaries amounted to 41,500 euros.

While they remained silent about the accusations in the first few days, the 28-year-old and the 18-year-old have now also given a motive: they used the cash to buy drugs.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading
